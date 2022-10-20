Crime Stoppers Wanted Person, Multiple Agencies Looking for This Man
Four local police agencies are looking for a Rome man on several warrants, including weapons charges. Police are looking for 40-year-old Joseph E. Flock, last known to be living in the Rome area.
Flock is wanted by Oneida City Police on Criminal Possession of a Firearm, according to Sgt Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police. Burgess says that Flock is also wanted by New Hartford Police, State Police in Marcy, and the Rome City Police Department.
Burgess said the warrant from Oneida stemmed from an incident Incident that occurred on January 2nd, at about 1:55pm, at a business on Genesee Street in Oneida.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Joseph E. Flock
DOB: 11/22/1981 (40yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’10, 165lbs, brown hair, brown eyes
Location: Last known to be in the Rome area
Charges:
· Warrant #1 - (Oneida City Police via Madison County Superior Court):
o Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (firearm)(class C felony) – Indicted by Grand Jury
· Warrant #2 - (New Hartford Police):
o Trespass (violation)
· Warrant #3 - (NY State Police – Marcy)
o Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th (class A misdemeanor)
· Warrant #4 – (Rome Police)
o Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (class D felony)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Flock, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
