Wanted: Woman Who Police Say Tried to Choke a Store Clerk

Police in New Hartford and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating a New Hartford woman after police say she tried to choke an employee at a local convenience store.

Police say on Sunday, November 30th, 2025, at about 11:18 p.m., 31-year-old Rebecca Driver attempted to steal two packs of cigarettes and when the store clerk attempted to stop her, Driver became physical and attempted to choke the employee, leading to a physical altercation before she fled the scene.

Police say the incident happened at a 711 store located at 9272 Kellogg Rd. in New Hartford.

According to police, Driver is currently wanted by the New Hartford Police Department Warrants Unit for warrants issued by Town of New Hartford Court. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, or the New Hartford Police Department’s Warrants Unit at (315) 724-7111.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Agency: New Hartford Police Department

Name: Rebecca N. Driver

DOB: 01/9/95

Descriptors: Black female 5’5 165lbs brown hair brown eyes

Location: Last Known Address: New Hartford, NY.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

