Cuomo Announces $357 Million In Pavement Renewal Projects

Governor Andrew Cuomo is announcing $357 million in funding for the renewal of roadways in every region of the state.

The infrastructure renewal projects incorporate techniques that reduce fuel consumption and decrease greenhouse gas emissions during construction.

"New York continues to lead the nation in demonstrating that infrastructure investments supporting economic growth can be balanced with protecting our precious environmental and natural resources," Cuomo said.. "These investments are laying the foundation for sustained growth in tourism and business development while enhancing the resilience of the supporting infrastructure."

The Mohawk Valley is being awarded $56.4 million to renew 128 miles of roads in Oneida, Herkimer, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie and Otsego Counties.

$ 1.9 million to resurface Route 29 from Route 10A to the Johnstown City Line in Fulton County.

$ 2.2 million to resurface Route 10 from Caroga Lake (Route 10/29A Intersection) to Pine Lake (10/29A overlap) in Fulton County.

$ 575,000 to resurface Route 51 from just south of Remington Road to the Village of Ilion, in the Towns of Litchfield and German Flatts , Herkimer County.

$ 2.1 million to resurface Route 10 from the Schoharie County Line to McEwan Road in Montgomery County.

$ 2.2 million to resurface Route 80 from the Herkimer County Line to Village of Fort Plain in Montgomery County.

$ 3.0 million to resurface Route 12 from Route 8 to the Putnam Road/Trenton Road intersection in the Towns of Deerfield and Trenton, Oneida County.

$ 42.4 million to rehabilitate I-88 from exit 17 Colliersville /Cooperstown Junction to exit 18 Schenevus in Otsego County.

$ 2.0 million to resurface I-88 from approximately one mile west of exit 21 to one mile west of exit 22 in the Towns of Richmondville and Cobleskill, Schoharie County.

The projects are currently being designed and construction will begin next spring.