Cuomo Announces Lowest COVID Positivity Rate Since November

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is at 4.3 percent.

Cuomo says that’s the lowest rate since November 28th,, with hospitalizations dropping 553 over the last week.

The positivity rate in the Mohawk Valley region is 3.6 percent.

"The good news is New York's numbers continue to show progress as the holiday surge recedes," Cuomo said. "Our positivity rate has been steadily declining, and that success is a reflection of New Yorkers' commitment to defeating this beast. We know the weapon to win the war is the vaccine and more and more needles are getting in arms every day, but the federal supply is still not enough. This has been a long road, but I commend New Yorkers for their determination through it all. As we enter into Super Bowl weekend, we cannot get cocky with COVID - we must remain vigilant: be smart, wear a mask, socially distance and stay New York Tough."

Total COVID hospitalizations are 7,967 and there were 135 fatalities statewide on Wednesday.