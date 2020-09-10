Cuomo Announces Over 9 Million COVID Tests Have Been Conducted

New York state has now gone 34 straight days with a COVID-19 infection rate under one-percent.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says nearly 77,000 tests were reported yesterday and 0.98-percent were positive.

Cuomo also announced that over nine-million diagnostic tests have been conducted to date in New York.

"New Yorkers are the ones who have flattened the curve," Cuomo said. "Thanks to their hard work, for 34 straight days, our infection rate has remained below one percent. We have conducted over 9 million tests to date - that's more per capita than any other state in the country and more than most countries on the globe. But we cannot go backwards - we must keep up the hard work and wear our masks, wash our hands and socially distance."

Total hospitalizations were at 482 and there were seven COVID deaths statewide on Wednesday.