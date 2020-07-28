Cuomo Appalled At Video Showing Social Distancing Violations

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s appalled by video from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday showing egregious COVID-19 social distancing violations.

Cuomo says the State Department of Health will be conducting an investigation.

The governor says the state will have no tolerance for the illegal and reckless endangerment of public health.

There are now 34 states on the list.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin





The governor announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 12 New York City bars after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders.

Cuomo also updated the latest coronavirus numbers in New York state.

Total hospitalizations are at 648 and there were 9 COVID fatalities on Monday.

Of the over 57,000 tests conducted yesterday, 534 or 0.93 percent were positive.

