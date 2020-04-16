Cuomo Extends NY Pause To May 15th

Governor Andrew Cuomo says four steps are needed before New York State can begin re-opening its economy

Cuomo says we need to control the rate of infection, strengthen the current healthcare system, test and trace patients with coronavirus and phase in businesses based on priority and safety.

He says NY Pause will continue through May 15th.

Meanwhile, the governor says there were 606 COVID-19 deaths in the state yesterday.

He says nearly all data shows the state is flattening the curve, but it remains a concern that about 2,000 people a day are testing positive for the virus.

Cuomo also said the state will be sending 100 ventilators to New Jersey.