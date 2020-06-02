Cuomo; More Good News In the COVID-19 Fight

Governor Andrew Cuomo says there’s more good news to report in the fight against COVID-19.

He says the number of new coronavirus cases in New York state are at an all-time low of 154.

Cuomo says there were 58 coronavirus deaths on Monday.

"Today is day 94 of the COVID-19 pandemic and if you look at the progress we have made in New York, it's breathtaking how far and how fast we've come," Governor Cuomo said. "We have more good news today - the number of hospitalizations is down, the number of new COVID cases walking in the door is at an all-time low and the number of deaths is just about as low as we have seen it.

Governor Cuomo also issued an Executive Order allowing low-risk, outdoor recreational activities and businesses providing such activities to open in regions that have met the public health and safety metrics required for Phase One.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says the Western New York Region can begin Phase Two of re-opening today and the Capital Region is on track to enter Phase Two on Wednesday.

