Cuomo Releases Latest COVID 19 Numbers For New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York state.
Cuomo says a record 87,900 tests were conducted on Wednesday
He says 737 or just 0.84% were positive.
New York has had 5 straight days of positive testing being below 1%.
Hospitalizations were at 555 and intubations hit a new low, 56, since mid-March.
There were 10 coronavirus deaths statewide yesterday.
"New York State continues to stay vigilant in the face of an ongoing crisis across the country as we pursue a phased reopening," Cuomo said. "Yesterday we did a record-high number of tests - which is critical to our cautious, data-driven reopening strategy - and we'll keep closely monitoring the numbers we receive daily.
Cuomo says New Yorkers shouldn’t get complacent and should continue to wear masks and stay socially distant.
.