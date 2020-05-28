Cuomo Reporting Promising News In The Battle Against Coronavirus

Governor Andrew Cuomo is reporting some very promising news about the state’s battle against the coronavirus.

Cuomo says the number of new COVID-10 cases in New York is down to 163.

It’s the state’s lowest daily increase of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March.

He says the number of COVID-19 deaths also continue to decline, with 74 deaths on Wednesday.

Cuomo says he’s signing an Executive Order allowing businesses to deny entry to people not wearing face masks or coverings.

He says masks are very effective in terms of slowing the spread of COVID-19, adding it's important to get that message out to the public as effectively as possible.

The immediate effect of the order is unclear since many stores already require patrons to wear masks.

During his briefing, the governor also continued to call for Congress to provide states with emergency coronavirus funding.