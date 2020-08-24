Cuomo Says Low Risk Youth Sports Can Begin Play September 21st

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that practice and play can begin in low risk youth sports like tennis, cross country, field hockey and swimming in all regions of the state on September 21st.

No travel games or practice will be permitted outside the school's region until October 19th.

He says full contact sports like football can practice, but are not allowed to compete.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says Sunday’s COVID-19 infection rate of 0.66 percent is the lowest since the pandemic began.

Cuomo says the rate of positive test results has been under 1% for 17 straight days.

"Over the past couple of weeks, our infection rate has stayed below one percent. Congratulations to New Yorkers for their hard work in getting us to this point, but we must keep up that work and continue wearing our masks and socially distancing," Cuomo said. "Our progress shows that this virus responds to science, not politics. It's a function of medicine and science and biology and should be treated that way."

There were 482 hospitalizations and seven people died from COVID-19 yesterday.

The governor also says the State Liquor Authority and State Police observed nearly 4,000 establishments in New York City and Long Island over the weekend and issued 34 violations.