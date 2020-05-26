Cuomo Says New York Has ‘Turned The Page’ On COVID-19

Governor Andrew Cuomo say the number of new coronavirus cases in New York is around 200, which is the lowest number since the crisis began.

Cuomo says 73 new deaths are also the fewest since mid-March.

He also says as more regions of the state re-open, they’re carefully monitoring health data to make sure that everything is going in the right direction.

The governor says the Mid-Hudson Region is beginning Phase One of reopening today while Long Island is on track to re-open tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says he’ll travel to Washington, DC on Wednesday to meet with President Trump.

Cuomo says he'll discuss New York's infrastructure with the President.