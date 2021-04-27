Cuomo Says New York Will Adopt CDC Mask Guidelines

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the outdoor mask-wearing guidelines released today by the CDC.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can now unmask at small outdoor gatherings, or when dining outside with friends from multiple households.

"The CDC announced new guidance today saying that when Americans who are fully vaccinated are outside, biking, hiking, running, or in small gatherings, you don't need to wear a mask. That is liberating, especially now that the weather is getting warmer," Cuomo said. "

The governor also released New York’s latest coronavirus numbers.

The statewide COVID positivity rate is 2.6 percent, while the 7-day average of 2.06 is the lowest rate since November 7.

The Mohawk Valley’s daily positivity rate is 1.4 percent.

3,184 residents are hospitalized statewide, which is down about 700 from yesterday.

There were 26 COVID deaths on Monday.

Cuomo says the news is good, but caution is the word of the day.

Governor Cuomo also announced today that beginning on Thursday, all New York mass vaccination sites will be open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccinations.

The walk-in appointments will be for first doses only.

"The more New Yorkers who get vaccinated, the faster we will defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild a new and better state and economy for everyone," Cuomo said.