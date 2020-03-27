Cuomo Says Top Priority Is Expanding Hospital Capacity

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state continue to increase.

Cuomo says there are now over 44,000 cases, with 519 deaths.

He says the number one priority now is expanding hospital capacity.

The governor says based on projections, the state will need 140,000 hospital beds and they now have 53,000.

Cuomo wants to add another four temporary hospitals downstate to increase capacity.

He also says schools statewide will remain closed for two more weeks until April 15th.