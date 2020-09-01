Cuomo Sets Rules for Haunted Houses, Hayrides & Other Fall Events

The announcements continue from the governor's office regarding sports and other activities directly impacting Utica, Rome and all Central New York communities during the COVID-19 reality.

The latest rules apply to agritourism events and venues, such as haunted hayrides, corn mazes, apple picking sites, hayrides and other fall staples. The announcement Tuesday from Governor Andrew Cuomo was aimed to "ensure that these businesses can open to the public, allowing families to enjoy their favorite fall activities while providing a boost for our farming communities and local economies."

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball added:

This year, while things may not look exactly the same on your favorite farm, I am happy to say we can still celebrate agriculture's bounty and the many family-friendly activities that go with it.

The chief earmarks of the rules and regulations involve the wearing of face masks, the maintenance of social distancing, and the continued practice of reduced capacity. The businesses that are good to go are considered to be "Low Risk Outdoor Arts & Entertainment" ventures.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has issued a full slate of guidelines for the agricultural industry, including farmers' markets, food and beverage producers, and craft and beverage trails. Petting zoos are still prohibited. All rules can be found right here.