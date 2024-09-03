Following an FBI raid of her Long Island home last month, the former top aide for New York Governor Kathy Hochul is under arrest for allegedly working for China.

The FBI have announced the arrest of Linda Sun and her husband, Christopher Hu. The pair were arrested early Tuesday, September 3, and face serious charges.

Authorities allege Sun and Hu acted as agents for China in a way that benefitted the country. In a 64-page indictment, prosecutors allege she acted as "an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government while her husband, Hu, facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars in kickbacks for personal gain.”

Peru's President Dina Boluarte Visits China Jade Gao - Pool/Getty Image loading...

Among some of her illegal actions, Officials allege Sun engaged in "blocking representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to high level New York State officers.” This includes the governor herself.

Another example claims China paid Sun millions for acting as their foreign agent. That money, the FBI said, was laundered by the couple who then used it to purchase their fancy Long Island home.

Another complaint states Sun acquired "unauthorized invitation letters" from the governor's office and used them to have PRC government officials illegally enter the United States and meet with New York State officials.

She also allegedly tried arranging a trip for a prominent New York lawmaker to visit China.

Sun, the former deputy chief of staff, was also charged with visa fraud, alien smuggling, and for violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Hochul’s press secretary, Avi Small, said Sun was fired in March 2023 for misconduct. Small said they did alert authorities after coming across evidence of Sun's misdeeds and assisted throughout the investigation.

Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Former Trump Advisor Tom Barrack Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

Prior to her termination, she worked for the Executive Chamber for over a decade, last serving as the deputy commissioner for strategic business at the Department of Labor. She also previously worked in areas related to New York's economic development and labor.

The two are expected in Brooklyn federal court this afternoon.

