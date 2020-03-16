Cuomo to Close All School Statewide for Two Weeks

Governor Cuomo is closing all public schools in New York State for at least a couple of weeks.

The closure goes into effect this Wednesday, March 16, and will continue for two weeks, according to multiple outlets.

Mohawk Valley Schools

This past Friday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced a month long closure of public schools in the county. That will last until April 14.

In Herkimer County, Herkimer County BOCES and its 10-members schools will be closed until April 14, as well.