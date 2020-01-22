Cuomo Wants Quicker Process For Closing New York Prisons

(AP) -- New York's governor is recommending a proposal that would give him the ability to close state prisons on a faster timeline.

The measure is included in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal, which was rolled out Tuesday.

The proposal would allow the governor to close state prisons if he gives at least a 90-day notice to legislative leaders.

Current law requires the head of New York's prison agency to give a year notice before closing a correctional facility.

If approved, the measure would be effective from April 2020 through March 2021.