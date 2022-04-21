Watch This Hero! DEC Officer Rescues Hawk Stuck On A Picnic Table
Not every hero wears a cape... This one happens to be working for the DEC.
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation received a call earlier this month of a hawk that was in distress. Without hesitation, Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Fonda went to help as quick as he could.
ECO Fonda drove west to the Town Of Carlton in Orleans County. There he found a young red-tailed hawk who had caught its leg in a picnic table. The bird was stuck and in distress from struggling to free itself.
Officer Fonda was able to safely free the hawk and release it back into the forest unharmed. What's interesting is this isn't the only red-tailed hawk that was saved this week.
The day after the rescue in Orleans County, ECO's were called to Suffolk County to rescue another hawk in distress. ECO DeRose went to the scene to find a red-tailed hawk blocking the roadway. The bird was trying to fly away and get off the road, but couldn't manage to get off the ground.
ECO DeRose stepped in and managed to save the hawk. He then brought the bird to a wildlife rehabilitator to be examined. According to the doctor, the hawk had a cut under one of it's wings, likely after getting hit by a car.
Luckily there were no broken bones, so the doctor was able to clean the hawk and close it's laceration. The bird is still with the rehabilitation clinic for close observation.