Democrat Jumaane Williams Says He’s Running For NY Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s elected public advocate Jumaane Williams is running for New York governor.

The self-described activist is the most progressive candidate in next year’s increasingly crowded Democratic primary race already featuring Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James.

Williams is a 45-year-old former New York City councilman who serves as a public ombudsman in his role as the city’s public advocate.

He shared his plans with The Associated Press before formally rolling out his campaign announcement Tuesday.

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.