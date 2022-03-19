Dental Office Numb: Brewerton Couple Charged with Extracting $1M

An Onondaga County couple is accused of stealing more than one million dollars from a dental practice located in Baldwinsville, New York.

The New York State Police says that members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation stationed in Elbridge and the Financial Crimes Unit in Albany worked together on the case.

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 47-year-old Kimber L. Cummings and 51-year-old Wayne M. Cummings - both residing on Sneller Road in Brewerton, New York - were arrested and taken into custody.

According to a written release from the NYSP the two are accused of stealing approximately $1,136,370.00. Investigators say that approximately $435,804.17 was laundered through bank accounts through companies formed by the couple after Kimber's "termination from the dental office."

Kimber Cummings and Wayne Cummings face the following charges:

Grand Larceny in the 1st Degree (Class B felony)

Monday Laundering in the 2nd Degree (Class C felony)

Police say, "Kimber is also accused of attempting to pay herself $120,908.45 after being terminated from the dental office." Because of this, in addition to the other charges listed, Kimber Cummings was also charged with Attempted Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree, a Class D felony.

Following their arrest both were brought to the Onondaga County Justice pending a court appearance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Readers are reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

