New York State's Department of Education has now done what the state's Department or Health decided not to do: issue guidance for schools to return in-person in September. The new comes as districts are scrambling to set policy by interpreting CDC guidelines which were issued on August 1.

SED basically followed CDC guidelines, recommending face coverings for all students, faculty and guests whether or not they're vaccinated, social distancing and protocol for testing and positive COVID cases.

“The Department’s health and safety guide is a concise resource that will assist districts as they mitigate risks to the health and safety of students, teachers and school staff while providing flexibility for schools to address their own unique circumstances in a manner that best meets the needs of all students,” said Chancellor Lester W. Young. "Our hope is that this guide, coupled with the input of local health officials will help the state’s education community as they prepare for September,” he said.

The safety guide also addressed improved ventilation at school facilities, along with cleaning and disinfecting classrooms. SED did recommend that students be taught in-person for the 2021-22 school year.

The guidance also recommended that schools in highly concentrated infection regions in the state cancel high-contact sports such as football and wrestling. High contact extra-curricular activities should also be cancelled, according to the report.

Schools have been urging the state to issue guidance for several weeks. Last week, the NYS Department of Health announced it would not issue guidance to schools.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom