UPDATE: Oneonta Man Killed in State Route 365 Crash

UPDATE: 02142022 1204 The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is confirming that one person was killed in a crash on Route 365 in the Town of Westmoreland last night.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 11:30pm on Sunday, February 13, 2022 for a report of a two-car crash in the westbound lane near Blackmans Corners Road.

According to a written release from Sheriff Rob Maciol and Sgt. Thomas J. Pietruch, Jr. of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Joshua Parker of Utica, New York was on his way to work when he experienced car trouble. Authorities say he turned on his four-way hazards/flashers and continued driving west on Route 365 "at a reduced speed trying to get to a Sav-On, when he was struck from behind by a car driven by 40-year-old Lance Johnson of Oneonta, who was transporting medical test samples to a lab."

The Westmoreland Fire Department treated Parker at the scene. He was brought to the hospital by Central Oneida County Ambulance for injuries that police describe as "non-life-threatening."

Lance Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death and whether any other issues were present that led to the collision.

Route 365, as previously reported, was closed for several hours during the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says "At this point there is no evidence of foul play. Intoxication does not appear to be a factor."

In addition to those responders previously mentioned the New York State Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene.

UPDATE: 02142022 0445 Route 365 is now open to traffic again. Details on the accident, police say, are expected to be released soon.

Original Story:

This is a developing story. More information will be released as soon as it is available.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Route 365 in Verona.

While the investigation is being conducted Route 365 in Verona will be shut down to traffic between Greenway New London Road and Blackmans Corners Road according to Sergeant Jay Sorrentino with the Sheriff's Office.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. There are no indications of charges pending at this time. However, if there are charges the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

