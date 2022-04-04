A teenaged student from Holland Patent is facing a felony assault charge after getting into a fight at Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, two deputies were trying to handcuff an 18-year-old who had already been involved in an altercation with another student. During the struggle, one of the deputies sustained a leg injury.

Valentino Quinones was placed under arrest on a charge of Assault in the second degree, which is class-D felony.

The deputy was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injury.

The teen was being held on $1,000 cash bail, according to the sheriff's office.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

