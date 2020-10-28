DiNapoli: Local Sales Tax Collections Down For Third Quarter

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says local sales tax collections were down for the third quarter of the year.

DiNapoli says sales tax revenue for local governments in New York state dropped 9.5 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

He says sales tax collections from July through September totaled $4.3 billion, or $452 million less than 2019.

DiNapoli says third quarter sales tax figures show a significant improvement from the 27 percent decline during the second quarter.

“Still, collections are down, especially in New York City, and local governments are facing serious fiscal challenges. The federal government must come up with a plan on how it is going to provide financial help to local governments during this difficult time. New York is resilient, but our local governments are hurting” said DiNapoli.