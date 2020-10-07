Distracted Driving Enforcement Stepping Up In Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on distracted driving. Sheriff Todd Hood would like to remind motorists not to text and drive.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is promoting an awareness campaign that will run from October 8th thru October 12th.

Officials say distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes nationwide. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the effort to reduce distracted driving crashes that often result in needless death and injury.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will use grant money to dedicate a special enforcement patrol to look for distracted driving violators.

Remember, “U Drive. U Text. U Pay."