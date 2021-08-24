Do You Dare Stay At The Shanley Hotel? New York’s Most Haunted Hotel

The Shanley Hotel in Napanoch, New York is considered the most haunted hotel in all of New York...and that's sayin' something considering all the hauntings claimed by this state. The hotel's history is riddled with tragic accidents, suspicious fires, hangings, dead prostitutes, and even stays by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt who was interested in the paranormal.

The owners say that the hotel is crawling with spirits. Some ghosts have appeared to guests in their "full form," while others have just "poked" and "touched" the guests to get their attention. Visitors have reported cold spots on the porch and other areas of the house that could be signs of paranormal activity...or a bad insulation job if you're a non-believer. There have even been reports of hearing children's voices laughing and their footsteps running up and down the stairs.

A&E's Ghost Hunters even did an episode on The Shanley Hotel where they claim that the hotel is so haunted that children are banned from staying overnight.

So would you sign the waiver and stay overnight in the Shanley Hotel? It's only about two short hours west of the Capital Region so it might be the perfect Halloween weekend getaway. By the way, leave the kids at home, they aren't allowed to stay overnight in the Shanley Hotel because it's too scary for them. Even adults have to sign a waiver to stay releasing all liability from The Haunted Shanley Hotel.

For reservations, tours, and ghost hunting check out www.thehauntedshanleyhotel.com

