How Many of These New York Myths, Monsters, and Urban Legends do you Know?

Every part of the country has its own monsters, legends, and myths. So what are some of the legends, monsters, and myths that keep New Yorkers up at night?

Many of the urban legends from New York have served as the inspiration for novels, movies, TV shows, and even urban legends in other states. This list looks at some of the strangest urban legends and ghost stories from New York state, from the ghostly tales of its original Dutch settlers to the weird science yarns of its modern inhabitants.

NEW YORK MYTHS, MONSTERS, AND URBAN LEGENDS

Secret Air Force Base In Montauk Was The Inspiration For The Netflix Show 'Stranger Things'

The Mysterious Missing Submarine Found on the Bottom of Lake George