LOCATED: Charges for Alleged, Accidental Shooter at Utica Fastrac
UPDATE: 12/21/2021 11:38pm
Utica Police have made an arrest in connection with the alleged accidental firing of a gun inside the Fastrac on Genesee Street in Utica.
On December 21, 2021 the UPD's Major Crimes Unit arrested 19-year-old Anthony Oates of Utica and charged him with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Police say that the 9mm handgun that was allegedly "used in the incident was recovered as well."
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This update is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]
Original Story:
Utica Police are asking for your help located the suspect in an incident that happened on Sunday at the Fastrac on Genesee Street.
The UPD says that they were called to 1800 Genesee Street at approximately 5:00pm on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Police say that "the individual depicted in the...pictures accidentally discharged a handgun while inside the Fastrac located at 1800 Genesee Street."
According to The Education Fund to Stop Gun Violence, a non-profit whose purpose includes, among other things, “to reduce gun violence in all its forms,” says that each year approximately 500 people die from unintentional shootings annually. On its website the EFSGV, also says that “unintentional firearm injuries account for 37% of nonfatal firearm injuries.”
In this particular incident reported by the Utica Police Department no one was injured but police would like to speak with him and need your help to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at: (315) 223.3510. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at: www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), online directly at: www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app, available to download for free. Crime Stoppers asks that tips not be submitted through the organization's Facebook page.
Information received by Mohawk Valley Crimestoppers is confidential and is shared with other police agencies.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: The individual pictured is not, at the time of this posting, a suspect in a crime. All persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]