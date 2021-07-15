Does New York owe you money?

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli made stops in Utica and Rome on Wednesday for two unclaimed fund events.

DiNapoli was at Utica and Rome City Halls to help residents search for unclaimed funds.

He also presented unclaimed fund checks to the following local organizations,

Utica

Utica City School District — $2,533

Rescue Mission of Utica — $1,196

Thomas R. Proctor High School — $603

Utica Bike Rescue — $500

Community Foodbank of Greater Utica — $292

Rome

Mohawk Valley Community Action — $3,385

City of Rome — $2,948

Frankfort Center Fire Department — $1,000

Rome Rescue Mission — $1,000

Oriskany Hills Golf Club — $843

Rome Catholic School — $771

Floyd Volunteer Fire Department — $277

N.A. Walbran Elementary School — $244

Oriskany Jr./Sr. High School — $150

“Right now, more than 40 million accounts valued at $17 billion are waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners. My office looks after New Yorkers’ lost and forgotten money, also known as unclaimed funds, and works to simplify the process so people can be reconnected with their money,” DiNapoli said. “Everyone should check to see if there are any claims in their name as well as friends and relatives, places of worship or any groups, businesses or organizations they are affiliated with. Searching for accounts is easy and free and can be done online or over the phone.

Most unclaimed funds are from dormant accounts at banks, insurance companies, corporations, the courts and other organizations that are reported to the comptroller.

New York returns $1.5 million a day.in unclaimed funds

To see if you're owed money by the state, visit the comptroller's website or call 1-800-221-9311.