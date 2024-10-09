CNY Man Arrested After Dog Thrown in Trash and Left for Dead

Almost every day a news story breaks that makes you question your faith in humanity. The latest involves a cute little dog being left for dead.

The Syracuse Police Department announced on their Facebook page Tuesday that an arrest had been made in connection with a report of a dog found in a trash can in the City of Syracuse. Police say,

On Tuesday, October 1st, around 4:45 p.m., Syracuse Police Animal Cruelty Officers responded to the 200 block of Burnet Avenue for a complaint of a dog who had been left inside of a trash can.

When officers arrived they located a black poodle mix that had been placed inside a plastic bag and left in the trash can, according to officials. Upon discovery of the animal, officers brought it to a local veterinary hospital where it was treated for its injuries. Luckily, it is believed the dog will survive.

In some cases, these abandoned animal cases go unsolved, but in this case a suspect was located and held to account. Investigators with the Animal Cruelty Unit for Syracuse Police arrested 58-year-old Anthony Munford in connection with this incident. In the aftermath of his arrest, Munford was charged with one count of Abandonment of an Animal, and four counts of Animal Cruelty, all misdemeanors.

Police in Syracuse wish to thank the bystander who found the dog and brought this to the attention of law enforcement. Citizens are always encouraged to report situations like this and know there is hope for justice. I think most people agree crimes against animals are heinous and so too should be the punishments.

