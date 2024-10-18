Humanity Questioned as Innocent Little Dog Left Abandoned and Emaciated in New Hartford

One can never truly understand the reason some people do the things they do. That is the case with a recent animal abandonment situation in which a good samaritan took in a dog that was found emaciated and starving in New Hartford.

Meet Luke. This little hunny was rescued by someone who saw him in dire straits. According to Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society on Facebook,

He was brought to us after being found abandoned in New Hartford. A Good Samaritan welcomed him into their home and enjoyed his time with them and their cat for a few days before he was brought to us.

Upon being taken in to the North Utica shelter, immediate action was taken to assist Luke to get back to a healthy state. Luke received instant care upon arrival. His sickly appearance and obvious condition was caused by severe malnourishment and dehydration.

It is not known who put Luke in this detestable situation and we may never know, however the amazing folks at Anita's Stevens Swans assures the public he will never have to endure that type of pain or hardship again. Anita's says,

Our team acted quickly, keeping Luke comfortable and safe, and used the proper methods to ensure he received the best care for his condition. Luke is now safe at the shelter, tail wagging and enjoying a proper diet and a sense of “home.”

Luke is one of many sweet animals that come into Anita's shelter every single day. Currently Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is asking for assistance and support from the public to continue their life saving work. You can help by contributing by clicking on THIS LINK. Help assure any animal left in the same terrible condition as Luke will always have the treatment they need.

