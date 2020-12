A Dolgeville man was killed yesterday in a two-vehicle crash on Route 5 in Herkimer, just west of East German Street.

State Police say 83-year old Clifford Voght was attempting to exit a business when he entered the path of a pick up truck being driven by 38-year old Michael Newberry of Ilion.

Voght was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newberry and two passengers were evaluated at the scene and released.

The investigation is continuing.