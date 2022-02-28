Despite the Governor dropping mask mandates in New York, including in schools starting March 2, there are 11 counties in the state where the Center for Disease Control (CDC) says masks should still be worn.

The new masking recommendations from the CDC are now broken down into three levels - low, medium, and high, and are based more on potential hospital threats and less on positive tests.

Levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in your area.

Masks are not recommended in areas with medium or low community levels. 11 counties in New York are in the high-level category where mask-wearing is still suggested by the CDC.

High Level Counties

Broome County

Clinton County

Franklin County

Ontario County

Oswego County

Seneca County

St. Lawrence County

Tioga County

Tompkins County

Wayne County

Yates County

See the county by county breakdown at CDC.gov.

Marks are still required on public transportation, indoors in airports, train stations, and bus stations. Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms or who test positive should also wear masks, regardless of vaccination status or the risk level where they live.

Businesses and local governments, including in areas of low risk, may set their own rules despite CDC recommendations.

With Governor Kathy Hochul dropping mask mandates in the state and in local schools, it seems there is finally light at the end of this very long, dark, COVID tunnel.

