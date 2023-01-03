Before you throw up your arms in disgust, hear me out.

There are several things that are staples in Central and Upstate New York - halfmoons, greens and tomato pie, hiking and camping the Adirondacks, cheering on the Orangemen, running the Boilermaker. Everyone rants and raves about it all; how great the food tastes or how fun the great outdoors is.

I just don't get it.

Oh, I've tried these delicious dishes you are all salivating over. I've experienced the fresh mountain air. I've even tried running and never reached that 'runner's high' athletes claim to have.

CNY Staples Everyone Loves I Just Don't Get Don't greak out! Here's 10 staples of Central and Upstate New York everyone loves, that I don't get or don't like.

