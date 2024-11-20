Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Hibernians Deliver Holiday Hope with 300 Turkeys and 5,000 Pounds of Potatoes

Every year, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office teams up with the Ancient Order of Hibernians – John C. Devereux Division to spread holiday cheer. This year, they delivered 300 turkeys and 5,000 pounds of potatoes to 13 food pantries and organizations in the area.

On Wednesday, they made good on their annual promise to assist those organizations in need. Several local community members assisted with the operation. The Utica University Pioneers Football Team pitched in to unload the food, while Clinton Tractor helped transport the potatoes to the Irish Cultural Center.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

The potatoes were grown locally at Pryputniewicz Farm in Waterville, and the turkeys were purchased from various vendors. Generous donations made this possible, including support from Trinity Services Group, Sullivan Contracting, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

The following charities benefited from this massive food drop-off.

Utica Food Pantry

Hope House

St. Patrick’s & St. Mary’s Pantry of Forestport

Salvation Army of Rome

Salvation Army of Utica

Thea Bowman House

Rome Rescue Mission

Rescue Mission of Utica

Johnson Park Pantry

Town of Verona Food Pantry

Country Pantry of Clark Mills

Feed Our Vets

Helping Hands Pantry of Boonville

Oneida County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

This effort helps families in need during the holiday season, ensuring everyone has a warm meal to enjoy. A big thank-you goes out to everyone who made it happen—farmers, donors, volunteers, and organizations all worked together to make a difference in their community. Days like today demonstrate just how generous the Central New York community can be.

