A central New York manufacturer is hiring.

Briggs & Stratton, the world's largest manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, says it has dozens of positions available at their plants in Munnsville and Sherrill, NY.

Last year, Briggs & Stratton went through a Chapter 11 restructuring that saw the company relocate it's lawn tractor, zero-turn mower and snow thrower manufacturing operations from Milwaukee, WI to Munnvsillve - taking up the former Ferris Industries site. This, in addition to a newly opened, 'state of the art' plant in Sherrill in 2019.

The company says it has immediate openings for manufacturing, engineering, sales and supply chain management.

''Many opportunities are available to be a part of an iconic company with a renewed focus on innovation, new products, quick action and growth,'' President and CEO Steve Andrews said in a statement.

Those interested in applying can visit BriggsandStratton.com and click 'careers.'

Briggs & Stratton makes gasoline engines, and designs and manufactures outdoor power equipment under various name brands, including Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa.

