There is a Piece of Utica on Almost Every Harley Davidson in America

It is truly amazing how many great companies there are in the Mohawk Valley. These companies are doing huge things for industries and other companies that are known worldwide. One company in Utica manufactures a major component for some of the biggest auto industries in the world.

Utica Metals is located at 1526 Lincoln Avenue in West Utica. They have been in business since the 1960s and as they told the City of Utica television program, "City Limits," they "make metal car emblems for Ford, Chrysler, GM, and Harley-Davidson motorcycle tanks." They do all their work in house from the tooling, to the painting, to shipping the products out.

This West Utica based company also likes to keep things as local as possible by using locally sourced metals and other products. A lot of their raw metals are purchased from Pacemaker Steel and Piping and Metal Solutions.

Utica Metals doesn't just service national and international corporations, they have local customers as well. One of the products they helped create locally were the drink chips for One Genny Restaurant in New Hartford. You can hire them as well. You can utilize a wide variety of services offered including:

Design

3D Scanning

Tool and Die Manufacturing

3D Printing

Hot/Cold Forging and Stamping

Machining

Stud Welding

Enameling

Buffing and Polishing

Plating, Anodizing, Laser Etch, Painting

Assembly and Packaging

Many Many More

So many of these locally owned companies are the best kept secrets around. Small businesses doing big things is a crucial element to the local Central New York economy. Best wishes for continued success and growth for Utica Metals and other local companies like them.

The next time you see someone cruising down the highway on their Harley Davidson motorcycle, pay close attention. Odds are the metal decals on that ride were made right here in Utica, NY.

