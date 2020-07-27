Dr. Knowledge Dishes Out Fascinating Facts from His New Book

Dr. Knowledge, radio personality Charles Reichblum of Pittsburgh was on the Keeler Show on Monday talking about his new book, The All-time Book of Fascinating Facts. The book is filled with fifty years of experience as a journalist, with all sorts of crazy facts and coincidences.

"It all started when I was a kid interning at KDKA and I had to check the teletype," he told Keeler. That's when he discovered that 3 out of the 5 first presidents of the United States died on July 4th. On July 4th, 183, James Monroe who was the fifth president of the United States died on the Fourth of July. Previously, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, both died on July 4th, 1826. That dates just so happened to be the 50th Anniversary oof the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

That's just a sample of what the book offers, a publication available on Amazon and through local and nation book sellers.

Here are some sample facts.

Which U.S Presidential election ended in a tie and had to be decided by the House of Representatives? The answer is not George Bush and Al Gore. Instead, the correct answer is John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. On February 17th, 1801, the House broke an electoral college tie for President when it officially elected Thomas Jefferson President of the United States.

Which U.S. President was the first to survive an assassination attempt by a female? The answer is Gerald Ford who survived an attempt by Lynette Squeaky Fromme.

The book is filled with amazing facts and trivia. Each question is followed by an answer and explanation,.

"The All-Time Book of Fascinating Facts is packed with information that will surprise and challenge --information that entertains, educates, enlightens, and is fun to read. With over 500 interesting stories in easy to access question and answer format, readers can quiz themselves or quiz others, and never be at a loss for an intriguing fact or memorable story. A book all ages love to read. A book you will treasure."

