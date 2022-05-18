Marvel Begins Production on ‘Echo’ Disney+ Show

Last winter’s Hawkeye series introduced the world to Alaqua Cox’s Echo, a Marvel anti-hero with an interesting backstory and set of powers. Echo — AKA Maya Lopez — is deaf woman with photographic reflexes. In other words, she can copy any movement she sees, including their fighting abilities. The character didn’t get a ton of time in the spotlight in Hawkeye because that show had a lot of characters including two Hawkeyes, a Black Widow, and the Kingpin. But she’ll get her own showcase in Echo, which has just gone into production in Atlanta.

Announcing the news that cameras were rolling on the show, Marvel also debuted a first image of Cox in the show:

ECHO Marvel loading...

Here is how Marvel describes the series, which is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie:

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. “Echo” also stars Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian,” “The English”), Tantoo Cardinal (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Stumptown”), Devery Jacobs (FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” “American Gods”) and Cody Lightning (“Hey, Viktor!” “Four Sheets to the Wind”), with Graham Greene (“1883,” “Goliath”) and Zahn McClarnon (“Dark Winds,” FX’s “Reservation Dogs”).

Echo will premiere on Disney+ in 2023. In Marvel Comics, Echo is primarily associated with Daredevil, as a sometimes ally and sometimes antagonist. So now that Charlie Cox appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home could we see Matt Murdock pop up in Echo? We’ll see next year...

