The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has arrested another one of its 2021 Top Ten Most Wanted.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says 44-year-old Richard Bryant of Durham, North Carolina had been wanted by the Sheriff’s Office since 2019 on a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

During an investigation the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit developed information that Bryant fled New York and was now residing in the State of North Carolina.

An address of where Bryant was living was learned and a lead was sent to the US Marshal’s Service and the Durham Police Department in North Carolina.

On March 15, 2022, members of the US Marshal’s Task Force and the Durham Police Department responded to the given address in Durham, NC and found Bryant.

He was taken into custody and held at the Durham County Detention Center, pending extradition.

On April 22, 2022, Bryant was extradited back to New York and on April 25, 2022, he was arraigned in Oneida County Court and sent to the Oneida County Correctional Facility.

Eight fugitives on the 2021 Top Ten list have now been taken into custody.

If you have any information on the remaining two fugitive son the list, your can call the Sheriff's Office at (315) 765-2232 or the U.S Marshal's Fugitive Task Force Tip Line at (315) 690-1834.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available]

