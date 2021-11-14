‘Eternals’ Post-Credits Scenes: What They Mean For Marvel Phase Four

The following post contains spoilers for Eternals. (Duh.)

Love or hate Eternals, there’s no denying the movie looks like it will have huge ramifications for the rest of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features not one but two very significant post-credits scenes, each introducing new characters and new elements of the MCU mythos, and each leaving some very large cliffhangers dangling for future movies or shows to pick up down the line.

The first of the two credits scenes features the Eternals who leave Earth at the end of the film, including Angelina Jolie’s Thena. They’re aboard the Eternals ship in deep space when they’re visited by two new MCU characters: Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and Eros (Harry Styles?!?) In the first of our two new Eternals videos, we break down what this scene means, who Pip and Eros (AKA Starfox) are, and where in the MCU they might appear next.

The second post-credits scene features Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman debating whether or not to touch the Ebony Blade, an immensely powerful sword that, at least in Marvel Comics, also carries a terrible curse. At the very end of the scene, an unseen voice warns Dane about touching the Blade. But who is it? In the video below, we break down the possible suspects, and explore what might happen next to Marvel’s Black Knight.

