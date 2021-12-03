Even If Games Go On, MLB Lockout Could Alienate Gen Z

By JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Even if baseball's first work stoppage in 26 years doesn't result in missed games, the league and its players are at risk of alienating their next wave of fans.

Fan sentiment in previous stoppages was driven primarily by interruptions to the schedule, but for a generation that devours bite-sized entertainment faster than its predecessors, there's potential for lasting damage even if the 2022 regular season starts on time.

Gen Z has never experienced a baseball lockout or strike. For them, it's all about the content.

Suddenly, on social media, MLB doesn't have any featuring stars like Shohei Ohtani or Fernando Tatis Jr.

2021 World Series Artifacts Will Live in Cooperstown at Baseball Hall of Fame Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.

The baseball artifacts were on display in Albany at the Albany Airport baggage claim area on Wednesday, before making the trip to Cooperstown.

Here are 9 now historic artifacts from the series that will forever live at the Hall of Fame.

2021 Baseball HOF Induction Ceremony

Cedric Mullins Wins Silver Slugger Award