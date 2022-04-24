Every Clue That Foreshadowed ‘Moon Knight’s Huge Twist

The following post contains SPOILERS for Moon Knight Episode 4.

This week’s episode of Moon Knight threw everything we knew about the show right out the window. No longer was it a simple chase story about a mentally fractured superhero hunting down some Egyptian artifacts, suddenly it was about a man with a broken psyche who is trapped into a mental hospital, where everything we’ve seen for the previous three episodes appears in some altered form. Was it all just a dream?

That’s still to be determined, but while this twist seemingly came out of nowhere, when you look back at Marvel’s current Disney+ series, you’ll find tons of hints and clues that all was not as it seemed on Moon Knight. In our latest video on the show, we explore what it means to watch a show featuring an unreliable narrator, find all the parallels between the specific’s of Marc’s home in the asylum with the world Steven seemingly created in London, and we explore where Moon Knight might go in its final two episodes. Watch all of it below:

