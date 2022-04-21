Ex-Mets Star Gets Unwanted Interest From New York Baseball Team

Two weeks ago, the New York Yankees offered outfielder Aaron Judge $230 million to remain in the Bronx for the next 7 years. Judge said no. The surprising answer reminded many Mets fans of a similar situation involving one of their stars during spring training of 2021. Now that former Mets player is getting offers from teams he doesn't really want to hear from.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Last March, Michael Conforto was offered a contract by the New York Mets that would have paid the 29-year-old up to $120 million dollars. Then in November, Conforto turned down an $18 million qualifying offer from the team. Now the former Mets All Star is still not on a Major League roster.

attachment-amichaelconforto loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to reports by the SNY, the Mets TV network, the Long Island Ducks of the Independent Minor Leagues have checked in to see if Conforto might be interested in playing with the team to stay sharp. Quite a few players have played independent baseball on their way to or back to the big leagues. However, few and far between have been as talented as the former Mets outfielder.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If Conforto decides to head east from Citi Field to stay sharp with the popular Long Island team, he will be playing for former New York Mets second baseman, Wally Backman. The 1986 World Series champion was unceremoniously fired as the AAA manager by then general manager of the Mets, Sandy Alderson in 2016 and is now the skipper of the Ducks. Uh, Conforto's salary will be a maximum of $3000 per month to be a Duck. That number may ruffle a few feathers in his agent's camp. Hopefully, the former Mets star finds a home soon.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

10 Capital Region Golf Courses You Can Play For Under $40 Taking a look around the Capital Region at some of New York's finest public golf courses, I was able to find more than a few that won't break the bank. Check out these affordable options, so you can save and play the links more often!

New York Colleges That Made The Top 50 Most Expensive In America CBSNEWS.com did a Top 50 Most Expensive Colleges and Universities in America. Let's see which New York colleges made the list.