I Asked “Ai” To Draw an Original Mets/Juan Soto Cartoon, Here’s What I Got

I turned to artificial intelligence (AI) and asked for a political cartoon about the New York Mets and their quest for Juan Soto. First, I came up with the concept of what I wanted to create; then, I asked AI to draw it for me and after some tweaking, this is what I came up with.

Mets/Juan Soto political cartoon created by AI, upon my instructions. (Photo is AI) Mets/Juan Soto political cartoon created by AI, upon my instructions. (Photo is AI) loading...

I'm not sure if it's worthy of the Daily News or the Post, but it's pretty darn good, if you're okay with something that looks computer generated.

By the way, artificial intelligence used by the general public often times can make mistakes by consuming incorrect information. It also quickly scans the web to learn how others have depicted Soto and Mr. Met in cartoons, and then uses that knowledge to create the drawing or image. Therefore, at some point I'm sure we're going to be looking to the courts to determine what is and isn't copyright infringement.

I'll also note that I crossed referenced the image with Google image search which scans the web for duplicates and this cartoon came back as original artwork.

Are you worried yet?

There are some amazing artists in this world who make their entire living on their amazing artistic abilities. Are we coming to a point where a newspaper could just subscribe to AI software and ultimately create their own political cartoons without hiring people like

Clay Bennett of the The Chattanooga Times Free Press. His cartoons often tackle national and international issues with a sharp, satirical edge.

Ann Telnaes works for The Washington Post. Telnaes is known for her animated political cartoons and bold, minimalist style, and Steve Breen who publishes in The San Diego Union-Tribune. Breen's cartoons often blend humor and critique, focusing on U.S. politics and social issues.

Or even our local illustrator, W.C. Pope of Herkimer who has published his cartoons and illustrations within various formats all over the world, including several publications within the U.S. Military. If you get a chance, check out W.C.'s work here, it's amazing.

And finally back to my cartoon (or my AI illustration), if New York Mets owner Steven A. Cohen can afford to get Juan Soto, build up our starting rotation and bullpen, find the perfect ace to close out games, AND - keep Pete Alonso at first base, then as a fan I say throw everything (including the gold and the kitchen sink) at Soto and let's get back into the World Series. Mets fans deserve a good win streak.

Joe Bonamassa at The Palace Joe Bonamassa Brings his Blues Deluxe Tour to the Palace Theatre in Albany Gallery Credit: Claude Sawyer

Classic Rock's Second Best Albums An endless focus on career-defining albums overlooks the quality, effort and consistency of these next-best things. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso