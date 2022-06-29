Ex-New York Met Thor Fixes Hair During A Brawl

Some guys set themself up for a little ribbing when they get caught doing something funny. Former New York Mets pitcher, Noah Syndergaard, aka Thor, is one of those guys. On Sunday, in a brawl between Thor's new team, the Los Angelas Angels and the Seattle Mariners, the 6'6" right-hander did something that has Mets fans and Twitter abuzz!

The visiting Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels had an all out full-team brawl on Sunday in the second inning. The tensions finally boiled over following two days filled with inside pitches and hit-batters. Thanks to our friends on Twitter, during the melee, Angels' pitcher Noah Syndergaard can be seen fixing his hair multiple times before jumping into the fray.

As the $426 million dollar man, Mike Trout, was grabbing his old teammate and friend Justin Upton, Syndergaard was fixing his hair. You can see the former New York Met hurler begin to make a move into the mosh pit but pull back to adjust his long golden locks., multiple times!

The dust up started when, according to ESPN.com, The Mariners' Jesse Winker was hit by the first pitch of the second inning by Angels opener Wantz, who also had thrown a pitch behind the head of Rodriguez in the first inning. It was speculated that the first pitch to Rodriguez was a response to Erik Swanson's 95 mph fastball near Mike Trout's head in the ninth inning Saturday night, which absolutely infuriated the three-time American League MVP. However, the umpires got together only issued warnings to both dugouts. Then Sunday happened.

Just a side note, when Syndergaard finally fixed his hair properly to get into a fight, he was quickly pushed out of the mix by Mariners' pitching coach, Pete Woodworth. I think Woodworth did Thor a favor. 8 players and coaches were ejected from the game. Syndergaard was not one of them.