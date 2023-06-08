There is a resolution in the criminal case that was brought against the former principal at Notre Dame Jr./ Sr. High School in Utica.

Roy Kane was accused of third-degree grand larceny after questions arose about several thousands of dollars in funding reimbursements. Kane had said the money was to payback out-of-pocket expenses for various improvements and upkeep to the school and it's athletic fields and amenities during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the dispute was over expenses he could not provide receipts for, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara told WIBX 950.

"There were oddities in the way he was asking for reimbursement for expenses. And, he had not provided the original receipts for those requests."

In court on Thursday, the criminal charge against Kane was dismissed after his attorney offered to plead guilty plea to a violation charge of trespass and make a restitution payment to the school/diocese for the undocumented reimbursements, the DA said.

"As is often the case in larceny cases, the victims prefer to be made whole. In this case, we took that into consideration and they were [Notre Dame officials] satisfied with that," McNamara added.

When reached by WIBX 950, Kane said he was thankful for the patience and professionalism exhibited by the judge, district attorney's office, and his attorney Karl Manne. "I am extremely proud of my contributions and accomplishments spanning two decades in support of Notre Dame's students, faculty and staff, and parent community. My family and I now look forward to moving forward with our post-retirement journey," he added.

The unaccounted-for funding occurred between June of 2020 and March of 2022, WIBX previously reported. Following Kane's departure, he would eventually be replaced by Utica native Richard Ambruso.

Ambruso was appointed by the school's board to the position of Jr./Sr. high school principal in March of 2023 - to last through June of next year.

