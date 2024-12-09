Announcing the Exciting Launch of Utica’s New Notre Dame Hockey Academy

Officials on Monday announced an exciting new program that will help bring some of the most elite high school athletes in the country to our area to learn, develop and grow. In partnership with Utica University and Utica Notre Dame, the Notre Dame Hockey Academy has been introduced.

According to the academy's new website,

Notre Dame Academy Hockey Program was established to provide elite amateur hockey players with a comprehensive development experience, combining top-tier athletic training and competitive opportunities with a rigorous academic foundation. Partnered with Notre Dame School and Utica University, the academy was founded on the principles of excellence both on the ice and in the classroom, creating a pathway for athletes to succeed at the highest levels of hockey and education.

Students will attend high school level classes at Notre Dame High School on Burrstone Road and will live within walking distance to the campus at the Campus West Apartments. In addition to living close to school and learning through the Notre Dame Catholic School education, students will engage in vigorous training to be become better hockey players and prepare for the elite level of NCAA Division I hockey. The website states,

Our athletes participate in a highly competitive schedule, including some of the top showcase events and tournaments in North America, designed to give them maximum exposure to professional and collegiate scouts. With specialized training, strength and conditioning programs, and mentorship from experienced coaches, we focus on elevating each player’s abilities to help them succeed at the next level, whether it's NCAA Division 1 or professional junior hockey.

Of course academic training and athletics are important and that will be the focus of all those enrolled in this brand new academy. Hopefully this will continue to help expand the legacy of Notre Dame High School and Utica University for years to come. For more information or to apply visit https://www.ndhockeyacademy.com/.

