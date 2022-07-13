Ex-Syracuse Orange Crushes It In NBA Summer League

Being a coach's son or daughter, it has its advantages and disadvantages. When you are a coaching legend's child expectations can often be, well, legendary. Syracuse hoops fans had some of those projections satisfied on Tuesday, when their head coach, Jim Boeheim's sons took the court in the NBA Summer League for the Detroit Pistons.

Jim's son and former Syracuse standout, Buddy Boeheim has struggled in his first two NBA summer league games. The Fayettville native had only scored 3 points in his first two games. Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers Summer League Team, Boeheim scored a team-high 18 points for the Pistons at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. The Orange faithful can exhale!

According to Mike Waters of syracuse.com, Boeheim made three of his five shots from the arc and went 6-for-8 from the field overall. Buddy also made all three of his free throw attempts. Those stats will make any dad/coach proud, even if he's legend.

Buddy Boeheim signed a two-way deal with Detroit for the 2022-23 season. Tuesday, brother Jimmy Boeheim, who signed a summer league deal with his brother's team, saw his first action of the summer for Detroit. The 6-foot-9 forward played 11 minutes off the bench, scoring four points, grabbing two rebounds and picking off two steals. Another former Syracuse player, Cole Swider, will be back in action with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Swider signed a two-way deal with the Lakers for the 2022-23 season.

